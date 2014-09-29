MOVES-Banks shift DCM staffing as Russia conflict rolls on

* Banks begin to trim Russia coverage
* Russian bond issuance at standstill
* More cuts expected if conflict continues
By Michael Turner
LONDON, Sept 29 (IFR) - Investment banks have begun trimming
their Russia and CIS debt capital markets coverage as the
tensions between Moscow and Kiev continue to stall business in
the region.
Either through employees leaving the company or internal
moves, many banks are reducing job roles from the closed down
Russian market. For now the staffing changes are much more of a
trickle than a flood, as banks are keen to keep a toe in Russian
waters should the market reopen, but bankers warn bigger cuts
may be necessary if business stays muted.
Alexandre Mougel is due to leave Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, giving up his director-level position as head of Russia
and CIS DCM, a job he has done since May 2011.
At UBS, Viktoria Beromelidze has left her executive director
position as head of Central and Eastern Europe and CIS ex-Russia
DCM.
Beromelidze has been in her Emerging Europe-focused role for
more than seven years after taking up the mantle in May 2007.
She has moved within the bank.
These banks are not the only places to see DCM staff
departures. Deutsche Bank saw Russia-focused director level DCM
banker Anatoli Kossarik leave his employer in June. Kossarik had
been in his job at Germany's biggest bank for four years.
Spokespeople from BAML, Deutsche Bank and UBS declined to
comment on the job changes or on whether the departing employees
would be replaced. All of the bankers were unreachable for
comment or did not respond to requests for comment.
One senior DCM official, not at any of the three banks,
said: "Resources are being reallocated from Russia to other
areas of the market. It's been very much in the executive
director bracket."
The banker added that the job moves are more a result of
trimming headcount than wholesale cuts.
At some banks, existing senior positions have been expanded
to cover Russia and its surrounding regions to accommodate for
staff leaving.
Stefan Weiler, a managing director in JP Morgan's DCM
business, saw his coverage responsibilities increase to include
Russia and Ukraine following the departure of Dmitry Gladkov in
April.
The two markets add to a bulging portfolio for Weiler who
has already broad coverage remit of Central and Eastern Europe,
Sub-Saharan Africa, Turkey, Israel and Central Asia.
Natalia Lutova at JP Morgan also expanded her job role
following Gladkov's exit to include coverage of liability
management in CEEMEA, on top of her existing responsibilities
for Central Europe DCM.
Other banks have shifted the job focus of their
Russia-focused DCM staff to other markets that are seeing a
pick-up in bond issuance, such as Poland, according to sources.
RBS CUTS
One bank where there have been broader changes is RBS, which
last month made the decision to cut across its entire CEEMEA
loans, bonds and derivatives business lines.
The bank's head of CEEMEA DCM and risk solutions Hasan
Mustafa has already left the bank according to his LinkedIn
profile, with deep cuts of 15 job losses across its CEEMEA debt
and bond operations. The Middle East team was retained, with
four DCM bankers including new head Marc Giesen.
While these cuts have long been telegraphed - RBS chief
executive Ross McEwan said in February that the lender would
become a "smaller, simpler and smarter UK focused bank" - the
slowdown in Russia would have been a factor, according to a
source.
It's easy to see why banks are assessing their CIS and
Russian bond market resources.
The CIS ex-Russia has not seen a single bond sale in the
third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data. Even including
Russia, only US$707.2m of bonds were printed in the region.
These were through two niche deals in July - a US$300m Tier 2
offering from private lender Promsvyazbank and a CHF350m
transaction from VTB Capital.
In contrast, there were US$12.62bn of bonds issued by CIS
borrowers in the third quarter of last year, with US$11.438bn
coming from Russian entities. Sanctions against Russia are
undoubtedly to blame for the drop-off in business.
However, this sobering statistic will likely change for the
better in the coming weeks. Kazakhstan is marketing a potential
bond. The sovereign is meeting investors in London today, before
heading to the US and finishing in Los Angeles on October 3.
The performance of Central and Eastern Europe ex-Russia in
the third quarter is down slightly on the same period last year.
Issuers from the region printed US$4.9bn of bonds in the three
months from July to September in 2013, Thomson Reuters data
shows. This year, they have priced US$4.7bn of deals.
Although some corners of the market see it as unlikely,
should the deal drought continue into next year it could mean
job losses on bond desks, according to a banker.
"If [Russia's capital markets] are shut for six months more,
we will see more redundancies," said the banker, "though I'm
more optimistic we will see Russia come back."
(Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy, Alex
Chambers, Julian Baker)