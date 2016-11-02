MOVES-Citigroup names Pakcan to head EMEA treasury, trade

UPDATE 4-SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.
LONDON, Nov 2 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted Ebru Pakcan to head its treasury and trade solutions business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Pakcan, who joined Citigroup 19 years ago as an IT project manager in Turkey, will replace Rajesh Mehta, who was recently appointed head of TTS for Asia-Pacific, according to a memo sent to staff on Wednesday.
Pakcan will report to Citigroup's European head Jim Cowles and Naveed Sultan, Global Head of TTS.
TTS provides services such as cash management and trade finance for institutional clients. Citigroup said the business has reported growth in revenues for 11 consecutive quarters.
Pakcan was previously global head of TTS payments and receivables, based in New York and then in London. Her previous roles at the bank have included head of payments in EMEA and running operations and technology in Turkey. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Ian Edmondson)
SAO PAULO, Jan 14 Construtora Camargo Correa SA, one of Brazil's biggest engineering firms, is in talks with federal prosecutors for a new plea bargain deal linked to the country's sweeping "Operation Car Wash" corruption scandal, weekly magazine Veja said on Saturday.
Jan 14 SpaceX plans to blast off a rocket on Saturday for the first time since a launch pad explosion in the fall sidetracked the ambitious flight plans of company founder and entrepreneur Elon Musk.