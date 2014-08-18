MOVES-ING Investment hires two executives to emerging market equity team

Credit Suisse to make capital hike decision after AGM - report
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
Aug 18 ING Investment Management International, the asset management unit of Dutch banking and insurance company ING Groep NV, hired two executives to its emerging market equity team.
Ashish Goyal has been named head of the emerging market equity team, while Robert Holmes will join as senior portfolio manager.
Goyal, who will join ING in October, comes from Eastspring Investments, part of London-based insurer Prudential Plc's business in Asia.
Based in Singapore, Goyal will report to Deputy Chief Investment Officer Eric Siegloff.
Holmes, who will join ING in September, will be based in London and report to Goyal.
Holmes comes from Griffin Capital Management, where he worked as a fund manager for the past seven years.
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, a source familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
ZURICH, April 23 LafargeHolcim is close to announcing that its chief executive Eric Olsen is to step down following an internal investigation into activities at a former Lafarge cement plant in Syria, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the company.