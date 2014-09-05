MOVES-Invesco Asset Management names Claudia Raoul fund manager

BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
Sept 5 Invesco Asset Management, part of Invesco Ltd, said it appointed Claudia Raoul as a fund manager in its multi-management team.
Raoul, who has 10 years of experience in fund management and analysis, will be based in Paris.
Raoul, 37, was previously a fund analyst in the multi-management team of LCF Rothschild group responsible for fixed-income and balanced funds of funds.
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* Qtrly utilization at well services segment averaged 19% in Q4 2016, compared to 30% in Q4 2015