MOVES-Investcorp hires corporate investment head in North America

DUBAI Aug 4 Investcorp has named David Tayeh as head of its corporate investment business in North America, the Bahrain-based alternative investment firm said on Tuesday.

Tayeh was previously a partner and leader of private equity deals at CVC Capital Partners, a private equity firm with offices in Europe, the United States and Asia.

Investcorp has made several new investments in North America in the past year, including the acquisition of education provider Nobel Learning, services firm PRO Unlimited and accessories supplier Totes Isotoner.

Tayeh, who is rejoining Investcorp after a previous stint in the corporate investment team, will be focused on investment opportunities in North America headquartered companies, the statement said. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter)