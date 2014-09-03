MOVES-Rebecca Hellerstein joins Investcorp from JP Morgan Asset Management

BRIEF-Lakeside Minerals says application to voluntarily delist from the TSX venture exchange
* Lakeside Minerals announces application to voluntarily delist its shares from the tsx venture exchange
Sept 3 Investment management firm Investcorp Bank BSC said it appointed Rebecca Hellerstein to a newly created role of cross asset strategist in its hedge funds business.
Hellerstein will be a managing director at Investcorp and report to Lionel Erdely, head and chief investment officer of hedge funds, the company said in a statement.
She will be responsible for fundamental cross asset and alternative risk factors research.
Hellerstein joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where she was global strategist in the global multi-asset group.
She has earlier worked at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York for nine years, most recently as a senior economist in the International Research Group.
(For more Reuters DEALTALKS, click on ) (Adds port privatization details, updates comments) By Tatiana Bautzer and Guillermo Parra-Bernal SAO PAULO, April 19 Dubai Ports World Co and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co SA are seizing on Brazil's three-year-long recession and rising debt levels among local port operators to bid for marine terminals in one of the world's top commodity exporters. But their plan will not come cheap. Half of the 12 terminal and port sal
* Bombardier - issued statement regarding ruling by Ontario Superior Court Of Justice on motion to prevent termination of contract with Metrolinx