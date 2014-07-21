MOVES-J.C. Rathbone appoints Nedal Ramahi as consultant

July 21 J.C. Rathbone Associates Ltd, a London-based financial risk management consultancy, appointed Nedal Ramahi as a consultant to its property team.

Nedal, to be based in London, will be responsible for advising property sector clients on managing, pricing and structuring hedging strategies.

Nedal joins from BNP Paribas, where he structured hybrid and subordinated debt. He has also worked on credit trading and research desks at UBS and Mitsubishi UFJ.