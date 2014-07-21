MOVES-J.C. Rathbone appoints Nedal Ramahi as consultant

BRIEF-Hub International buys assets of City Insurance Services
* Hub International acquires the assets of California-based City Insurance Services
July 21 J.C. Rathbone Associates Ltd, a London-based financial risk management consultancy, appointed Nedal Ramahi as a consultant to its property team.
Nedal, to be based in London, will be responsible for advising property sector clients on managing, pricing and structuring hedging strategies.
Nedal joins from BNP Paribas, where he structured hybrid and subordinated debt. He has also worked on credit trading and research desks at UBS and Mitsubishi UFJ.
* Hub International acquires the assets of California-based City Insurance Services
May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at C$9.7 billion, including debt, creating a company that will hold oil and gas pipelines, terminal, storage and processing facilities.
* Mitsui Mining & Smelting is on track to a consolidated pretax profit of nearly 30 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei