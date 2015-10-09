Jefferies China research head Christie Ju has left the firm -source

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
HONG KONG Oct 9 Christie Ju, the China analyst who built Jefferies Group's Hong Kong and China research teams, has left the firm, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.
Ju joined Jefferies, which is owned by Leucadia National Corp, from Bank of America in 2010 with a mandate to build Jefferies' coverage of Chinese stocks as the U.S. bank expanded in Asia.
A spokesman for Jefferies declined to comment.
A filing with Hong Kong's securities regulator showed that Ju was no longer licensed with the firm as of Sept. 29.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.