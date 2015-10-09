Jefferies China research head Christie Ju has left the firm -source

HONG KONG Oct 9 Christie Ju, the China analyst who built Jefferies Group's Hong Kong and China research teams, has left the firm, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Ju joined Jefferies, which is owned by Leucadia National Corp, from Bank of America in 2010 with a mandate to build Jefferies' coverage of Chinese stocks as the U.S. bank expanded in Asia.

A spokesman for Jefferies declined to comment.

A filing with Hong Kong's securities regulator showed that Ju was no longer licensed with the firm as of Sept. 29.

