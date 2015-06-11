版本:
2015年 6月 11日

Oil and gas banker James Janoskey to join JP Morgan - memo

LONDON, June 11 JP Morgan has hired James Janoskey, Credit Suisse's European Energy Group head, to lead its oil and gas team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Janoskey will join the investment banking division, reporting to Laurence Hollingworth, head of industry coverage at the U.S. bank.

Janoskey has over eighteen years of advisory and capital markets experience and was also Credit Suisse's global co-head of upstream.

A spokeswoman for JP Morgan confirmed the memo. (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Mark Potter)

