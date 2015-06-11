Oil and gas banker James Janoskey to join JP Morgan - memo

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LONDON, June 11 JP Morgan has hired James Janoskey, Credit Suisse's European Energy Group head, to lead its oil and gas team in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, according to a memo seen by Reuters.
Janoskey will join the investment banking division, reporting to Laurence Hollingworth, head of industry coverage at the U.S. bank.
Janoskey has over eighteen years of advisory and capital markets experience and was also Credit Suisse's global co-head of upstream.
A spokeswoman for JP Morgan confirmed the memo. (Reporting by Freya Berry; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.