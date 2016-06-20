MOVES-JP Morgan promotes Gupte as Large goes on sabbatical

June 20 (IFR) - JP Morgan has appointed Aloke Gupte as head of equity-linked in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, replacing Alex Large, who is stepping down and taking a sabbatical.

Gupte has spent the last four-and-a-half years running equity-linked in Asia-Pacific. Gaurav Maria, an executive director in the bank's equity capital and derivative markets team in Hong Kong, will succeed Gupte in that position.

Large will take a sabbatical over the summer months and is expected to return to JP Morgan in a new role after that. He has worked at JP Morgan for a quarter of a century, including 19 years in equity capital markets.

JP Morgan ranked second in EMEA structured equity last year, having led nine issues and earning league table credit for US$2.05bn of deals, according to Thomson Reuters data. In Asia excluding Japan, the bank ranked top with five deals for credit of US$1bn.

The bank held the same positions in each region as of the end of the first quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Owen Wild; Editing by Gareth Gore)