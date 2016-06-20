MOVES-JP Morgan promotes Gupte as Large goes on sabbatical

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 (IFR) - JP Morgan has appointed Aloke Gupte as head of equity-linked in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, replacing Alex Large, who is stepping down and taking a sabbatical.
Gupte has spent the last four-and-a-half years running equity-linked in Asia-Pacific. Gaurav Maria, an executive director in the bank's equity capital and derivative markets team in Hong Kong, will succeed Gupte in that position.
Large will take a sabbatical over the summer months and is expected to return to JP Morgan in a new role after that. He has worked at JP Morgan for a quarter of a century, including 19 years in equity capital markets.
JP Morgan ranked second in EMEA structured equity last year, having led nine issues and earning league table credit for US$2.05bn of deals, according to Thomson Reuters data. In Asia excluding Japan, the bank ranked top with five deals for credit of US$1bn.
The bank held the same positions in each region as of the end of the first quarter of 2016. (Reporting by Owen Wild; Editing by Gareth Gore)
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group