MOVES-JPM taps Leung, Sippel as co-heads of global equities

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (IFR) - JP Morgan tapped Mark Leung and
Jason Sippel to become global co-heads of equities, effective
immediately, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.
They will replace Tim Throsby who left JP Morgan to join
rival Barclays as head of its investment bank.
Leung and Sippel, described as "long-standing JP Morgan
veterans" in the memo by Daniel Pinto, head of corporate and
investment banking, will also manage the prime services business
with James Kenny.
JP Morgan has one of the deepest benches of talent on Wall
Street, making it an easy target for other banks looking to
build their brands.
Throsby became the latest of a series of JP Morgan
executives to be lured away by Barclays chief executive Jes
Staley. Staley, a former top lieutenant of JP Morgan chief
executive Jamie Dimon, took the helm at Barclays in December
2015 and has hired at least seven of the firms top bankers.
JP Morgan, however, is understood to have succession plans
in place for key executives which allow it to make appointments
quickly when executives leave in order to minimize disruptions.
Leung and Sippel will also join JP Morgan's CIB management
team.
Leung joined JP Morgan in 1997. He began his career in rates
derivatives trading and transitioned into credit hybrids trading
in 2005. He moved into the Asia Pacific equities business in
2007 and was appointed head of Asia Pacific equity derivatives
in 2013 and was subsequently promoted to lead the overall Asia
Pacific equities franchise in 2014.
Sippel has spent 14 years at JP Morgan. Most recently, he
was the global head of the prime services business, leading the
bank's effort to create a more seamless experience for clients
across prime services and equities.
