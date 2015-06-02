MOVES-JP Morgan's Lewell goes East for syndicate job

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
LONDON, June 2 (IFR) - JP Morgan's head of European syndicate for corporates and emerging markets is moving to Hong Kong to run the US bank's APAC syndicate franchise.
Marc Lewell is filling in for Simon Crisp, who is taking a sabbatical in order to spend time with his family, according to a memo seen by IFR. He will continue to report to Bob LoBue and Ryan O'Grady, global heads of syndicate.
Lewell has been at JP Morgan for nearly 20 years and worked in syndicate across various markets including corporates, financial institutions and EM.
He previously spent three years in Hong Kong as a member of the syndicate team.
A JP Morgan spokesperson confirmed the move. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.