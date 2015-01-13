REFILE-MOVES-Cristiano Souza joins JP Morgan's research team

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired Cristiano
Souza, a former Santander economist, to join the firm's emerging
markets research team in Sao Paulo, according to an internal
memo.
Souza will report to Cassiana Fernandez, JP Morgan's chief
economist for Brazil and cover economic and political
developments in the world's seventh largest economy.
Before joining the US firm, Souza worked for six years in
the economic research team of Banco Santander Brazil and held
positions at ABN Amro and two macroeconomic consultancy firms.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)