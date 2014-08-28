MOVES-J.P. Morgan Bank names Amanda Cameron Luxembourg managing director

Aug 28 J.P. Morgan Bank, a unit of JP Morgan Chase & Co named Amanda Cameron managing director and general manager of the bank in Luxembourg.

Cameron, who has been with the firm since 1993, replaces Chris Edge, and will report to Stephanie Miller, global head of fund services and alternative investment services for JP Morgan.

Prior to this role, Cameron was the managing director and chief risk officer for investor services, J.P. Morgan, APAC.