MOVES-JP Morgan names Mesmari head of UAE investment banking coverage

DUBAI Oct 9 JP Morgan Chase has appointed Majed al-Mesmari as its head of investment banking coverage for the United Arab Emirates, the U.S. bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Mesmari joins from Rothschild, where he was a director of global financial advisory services for five years.

He will report to Karim Tannir, JP Morgan's head of investment banking for the Middle East and North Africa, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)