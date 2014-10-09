MOVES-JP Morgan names Mesmari head of UAE investment banking coverage

Activist investor asks Taubman shareholders to vote for its board nominees
April 19 Activist investor Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC has urged Taubman Centers Inc's shareholders to elect the hedge fund's board nominees.
DUBAI Oct 9 JP Morgan Chase has appointed Majed al-Mesmari as its head of investment banking coverage for the United Arab Emirates, the U.S. bank said in a statement on Thursday.
Mesmari joins from Rothschild, where he was a director of global financial advisory services for five years.
He will report to Karim Tannir, JP Morgan's head of investment banking for the Middle East and North Africa, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Maya Gold & Silver presents its strategic development plan and reports new surface drilling campaign has commenced at Zgounder silver mine
* Algoma central corporation and nova marine carriers sa create NovaAlgoma short-sea carriers