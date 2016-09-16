MOVES-JPMorgan hires media banker Beller from RBC

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co has hired Bryan Beller as a managing director on the media and communications investment banking team, according to an internal memo.

Beller, who is based in New York, was most recently a managing director at Royal Bank of Canada for two years. Before that, he spent 18 years at Citigroup Inc.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman on Friday confirmed the contents of the memo. RBC did not immediately return a request for comment.

Beller starts work this month and will report to Fred Turpin, JP Morgan's Global Head of Media & Communications investment banking.

"Bryan brings two decades of industry knowledge and experience in both the communications and media sectors and will complement and further strengthen our industry-leading franchise," Turpin said in the memo.

Beller has advised on transactions such as CBS Corp's separation of its outdoor advertising business in 2014.

