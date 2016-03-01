MOVES-J.P. Morgan Asset Management names head of adviser sales

March 1 J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM), part of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed Dale Erdei as head of adviser sales for its UK funds business.

Erdei, who has been with JPMAM for more than 11 years, most recently was divisional sales manager for the wealth management channel of JPMAM's U.S. funds team. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)