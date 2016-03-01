MOVES-J.P. Morgan Asset Management names head of adviser sales

BRIEF-Wi-Lan provides litigation update
* Wi-Lan - update on litigation against Ericsson concerning Wilan's U.S. patent nos. 8,229,437, 8,027,298 and 8,249,014 related to lte technologies
March 1 J.P. Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM), part of JPMorgan Chase & Co, appointed Dale Erdei as head of adviser sales for its UK funds business.
Erdei, who has been with JPMAM for more than 11 years, most recently was divisional sales manager for the wealth management channel of JPMAM's U.S. funds team. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Horizon technology finance names daniel r. Trolio as senior vice president and chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Jan 18 The New York attorney general's office is investigating reverse-mortgage servicing companies, including a unit of the bank Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin ran, according to a person familiar with the matter.