公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 8日 星期一

MOVES-Darrant leaves BNP Paribas to join JP Morgan

LONDON, June 8 (IFR) - Nick Darrant, head of the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa debt syndicate at BNP Paribas, is leaving the firm to join rival bank JP Morgan, according to two sources familiar with the information.

Darrant joined BNP Paribas in 2010 following a short stint at Credit Agricole and seven years at ABN AMRO and RBS. He could not be reached for comment when contacted by IFR.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Gareth Gore)

