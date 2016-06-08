MOVES-JP Morgan names Debost head of France financial sponsors

LONDON, June 8 (IFR) - JP Morgan has promoted Edouard Debost to head of financial sponsors and family offices in France.

The appointment follows the recent departure of Laurent Dhome for UBS, and is effective immediately.

JP Morgan said Debost has been head of its private client advisory business in Europe since 2012. This is a joint venture between its private bank and investment bank to deal with family-owned businesses and entrepreneurs.

Significant deals Debost has been involved with include this year's IPO of Mediawan and CMA CGM's acquisition of container shipping firm Neptune Orient Lines. (Reporting by Steve Slater)