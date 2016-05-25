MOVES: Luke Garner leaves JP Morgan

HONG KONG, May 25 (IFR) - Luke Garner, co-head of high yield capital markets for emerging Asia, has left JP Morgan. Garner is said to have left his post last month. Since joining JPM in New York in 2001, he held various positions in syndicated and leveraged finance before moving to Asia in 2006. A spokesperson at the US bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)