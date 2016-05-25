MOVES: Luke Garner leaves JP Morgan

BRIEF-Almost Family says offering of 2.5 mln shares of stock
* Almost Family announces proposed offering of 2,500,000 shares of common stock
HONG KONG, May 25 (IFR) - Luke Garner, co-head of high yield capital markets for emerging Asia, has left JP Morgan. Garner is said to have left his post last month. Since joining JPM in New York in 2001, he held various positions in syndicated and leveraged finance before moving to Asia in 2006. A spokesperson at the US bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)
* United Continental Holdings sees Q1 consolidated CASM excluding fuel, profit sharing & third-party business expenses of 10.72 - 10.82 cents per ASM
* Servier agreed to defer deadline for payment of euro 5 million installment of principal from Jan 15, 2017 to July 15, 2017