MOVES-JP Morgan names Hudson head of markets execution

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
NEW YORK, May 5 (IFR) - JP Morgan named David Hudson as global head of markets execution, reporting to Daniel Pinto, according to an internal memo obtained by IFR. He will also join the bank's investment banking management team.
The move comes as JP Morgan, and its peers, explore ways to stay ahead of the ongoing transformation of fixed income and equity trading. Fixed income trading in particular has been in a funk for roughly four years.
In this new role, Hudson will assess emerging trends, technologies, electronic platforms, and potential partnerships that could transform the way the bank and its clients do business, according to the memo.
He will work closely with the sales, trading and research businesses "to deploy resources in the most effective way and take responsibility for electronic distribution channels." (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.