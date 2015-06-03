MOVES-JP Morgan's MENA equities head moves to EFG-Hermes Asset Management -sources

DUBAI, June 3 JP Morgan's head of
equities for the Middle East and North Africa has resigned from
the bank and is moving to Egypt's EFG-Hermes Asset Management
, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
Sadiq Hussain will remain based in Dubai and his replacement
at the U.S. bank should be appointed by the end of June, said
one of the sources familiar with the matter, speaking on
condition of anonymity.
Hussain joined the investment bank in mid-2007. He
previously worked at Merrill Lynch Hong Kong as the executive
director of Asia Pacific equities, as well as at ING Baring,
according to his LinkedIn profile.
A JP Morgan spokeswoman declined to comment, as did an
EFG-Hermes spokeswoman. Hussain could not be immediately reached
for comment.
