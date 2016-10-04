MOVES-JP Morgan hires Christian Kames to lead investment bank in Germany

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Oct 4 JP Morgan has hired Christian Kames from Citigroup to reinforce its German unit, JP Morgan said on Tuesday.
Kames will take on his role as head of investment banking Germany at JP Morgan from January.
Kames had joined Citi in 2013 from Goldman Sachs to head mergers and acquisitions operations in the German speaking region. He had spent 12 years at Goldman as an automotive sector advisor. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.