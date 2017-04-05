MOVES-JP Morgan re-hires healthcare banker Colocci from Morgan Stanley

BRIEF-Golden Ocean Group Q1 loss per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 5 JP Morgan said on Wednesday that Michele Colocci will rejoin the investment bank from rival Morgan Stanley to co-lead Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) industry coverage with Harry Hampson.
He will also co-head healthcare investment banking globally along with Jeff Stute, an internal memo from the bank said.
Colocci, who will start at JP Morgan in London in July, is leaving his role as global co-head of healthcare investment banking and chairman of EMEA mergers and acquisitions at Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; editing by Jason Neely)
* Klx inc. Reports first quarter ended april 30, 2017 financial results; revenues up 16.6%; operating earnings up 109.5%; gaap eps up 620.0%; adjusted eps up 157.7%; reaffirms 2017 guidance
May 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index futures were down 0.1 percent on Wednesday ahead of the cash market open.