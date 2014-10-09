REFILE-MOVES-Deweesh to head Saudi investment banking for JP Morgan

BRIEF-Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's Automotive Supply
* Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's automotive supply
(Adds JP Morgan main code, no changes to text)
By Abhinav Ramnarayan
LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired Fahad Al Deweesh as head of its investment banking coverage in Saudi Arabia at a time when the Kingdom is in the process of opening its markets to foreign investors, and by extension to the international banks that service them.
Al Deweesh was previously at Standard Chartered, where he was head of the capital markets business in Saudi Arabia.
Earlier today, JP Morgan said it has hired Majed Al Mesmari as head of investment banking coverage for the United Arab Emirates.
Al Mesmari joins from Rothschild, where he spent more than five years as a director of global financial advisory. Prior to that, he worked at HSBC within the global capital markets group. He began his career at Etisalat, a UAE-based telecoms company.
The new hires will report to Karim Tannir, who oversees investment banking for the Middle East and North Africa region. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Sudip Roy)
* Genuine Parts Company announces acquisition of Merle's automotive supply
* ANI Pharmaceuticals -launch of Indapamide tablets, 1.25mg and 2.5mg, used in treatment of hypertension & swelling associated with congestive heart failure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 19 Diversified healthcare company Abbott Laboratories reported higher-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, driven by its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical.