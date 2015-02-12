REFILE-MOVES-Senior JPMorgan Asia-Pacific banker Todd Marin retires - memo

(Refiles to clarify Marin move separate from other appointments)

HONG KONG Feb 12 JPMorgan Chase & Co Asia Pacific investment banking Vice Chairman Todd Marin has retired from the firm, according to an internal memo described to Reuters on Thursday.

Marin, 53, was previously head of the bank's investment banking division, before taking the vice chairman role in December 2012.

A JPMorgan spokesman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Reuters earlier reported that the firm's chief executive for the region, Nicolas Aguzin, would take over responsibility for Asia Pacific corporate and investment banking and treasury services. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)