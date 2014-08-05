MOVES-JP Morgan's top retail banking lawyer leaves - Bloomberg

Aug 5 JPMorgan Chase & Co's general
counsel for retail banking business, Matthew Biben, has left the
company after three years, Bloomberg reported, citing a person
familiar with the move.
Jill Centella, who heads global litigation for the New
York-based bank, was appointed the acting general counsel for
its consumer banking operations in June, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1nmW70f)
It was not immediately clear where Biben was moving.
Biben has earlier worked with the Bank of New York Mellon
and the U.S. Attorney's office for the Southern District
of New York.
Representatives at JP Morgan did not immediately respond to
an email seeking comment.