MOVES-Public sector veteran Norrey to retire from JP Morgan

LONDON, Feb 9 (IFR) - SSA bond market veteran Carl Norrey is to retire from his position as managing director, head of rates securities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at JP Morgan, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

"After 18 years at JP Morgan, Carl Norrey has decided to retire from the firm," the memo sent on Monday by Troy Rohrbaugh, global head of macro trading, said.

"Carl joined JP Morgan in 1998 to run our credit cash trading business. In 2000 he took on the challenge of developing the firm's European capabilities for frequent borrowers - growing this business into the leading franchise in the market."

Norrey will work on a succession plan over the coming weeks with Charles Bristow and Tom Pluta, co-heads of global rates trading, the announcement said.

A source at JP Morgan said: "It has absolutely no bearing on our SSA business or our primary business. This is an individual decision, and we are sad that he is leaving - he has been great for us."

Norrey is a highly-rated figure in SSA bond markets, said bankers who work for rival institutions.

"I'd rank him as the top fixed income DCM and trading professional in the market over the last 25 years," said one.

"He's been a huge asset to JP Morgan, and frankly a huge asset to the wider industry, and banks, issuers and investors have all benefited from him being around these past decades." (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)