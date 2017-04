Sept 4 J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co, said it appointed Pietro Grassano the new country head for France.

Based in Paris, Grassano started in his new role on Sept. 1, J.P. Morgan Asset Management said in a statement.

Grassano, who has been with the company since 2002, was previously the head of sales for Italy, covering wholesale and retail distribution.

He has earlier worked at BNP Paribas Asset Management.