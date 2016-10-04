RPT-MOVES-JP Morgan hires Saletti to head EMEA real estate, gaming

(Repeats story to distribute to more subscribers)

By Steve Slater

LONDON, Oct 4 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired Massimo Saletti from Deutsche Bank to become its head of real estate, gaming and lodging for investment banking in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Saletti will also be JP Morgan's global industry co-head with Tom Grier, according to a memo sent to staff.

Saletti will join the US bank in January and report to Harry Hampson, head of JP Morgan's EMEA strategic investor group and head of coverage.

Guillermo Baygual, co-head of real estate and head of the business in EMEA, will remain in that role until the end of the year and then stay as co-head for the diversified industries group.

Saletti had been at Deutsche Bank for more than 13 years, most recently as co-head of its real estate, gaming and lodging practice, the memo said. He previously spent four years in Lazard's real estate advisory division. (Reporting by Steve Slater)