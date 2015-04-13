版本:
MOVES-JP Morgan promotes senior bankers Saracho and Raghavan

LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - JP Morgan has promoted Emilio Saracho, deputy head of its Europe, Middle East and Africa operations for the last two years, to the position of vice chairman. He will report to investment bank boss Daniel Pinto and asset management boss Mary Erdoes.

Saracho will be replaced as EMEA deputy head by Viswas Raghavan, who was already head of banking for the region. He will report to Pinto for his deputy CEO responsibilities and also join the EMEA and corporate and investment banking management committees. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)
