MOVES-JP Morgan's Smith leaves London DCM for US job

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Nov 18 (IFR) - JP Morgan's head of Western European debt capital markets Melissa Smith will relocate from London to New York to lead the bank's corporate client banking Northeast business within its commmercial banking division, according to a memo seen by IFR.
As part of the changes, Marc Baigneres will see his remit expanded to become head of Western Europe investment grade finance. He will report to global heads of IG debt capital markets Huw Richards and Tom Cassin.
Earlier this year the bank also hired Jochem Mehltretter as a managing director for the Western Europe DCM team, hiring him from Morgan Stanley.
A JP Morgan spokesperson confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson; Editing by Gareth Gore)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
