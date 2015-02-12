版本:
MOVES-Walder exits JP Morgan for Bain Capital

LONDON, Feb 12 (IFR) - Nigel Walder is leaving his role in JP Morgan's leveraged finance team to join private equity firm Bain Capital, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

Walder was a managing director in the EMEA high-yield and loan capital markets team, and is understood to be beginning his gardening leave this week.

He joined the US bank in 1999 after graduating from Oxford University, according to his LinkedIn profile. He left in 2003 to join hedge fund Pendragon Capital, but rejoined JP Morgan just over a year later. (Reporting by Robert Smith)
