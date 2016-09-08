MOVES-KeyBanc scoops ex-Jefferies banker Brooks to run trading

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (IFR) - KeyBanc Capital Markets has hired Rhys Brooks as its head of sales and trading. Brooks will report to Kevin Kruszenski, head of institutional equities at KeyBanc.

Brooks joins KeyBanc after a shakeup at Jefferies where he had been head of sales until May. He was at Jefferies for nine years. Prior to that, he was co-head of cash trading at Thomas Weisel Partners. He began his career as a position trader at Merrill Lynch.

(Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)