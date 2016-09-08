MOVES-KeyBanc scoops ex-Jefferies banker Brooks to run trading

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
NEW YORK, Sept 8 (IFR) - KeyBanc Capital Markets has hired Rhys Brooks as its head of sales and trading. Brooks will report to Kevin Kruszenski, head of institutional equities at KeyBanc.
Brooks joins KeyBanc after a shakeup at Jefferies where he had been head of sales until May. He was at Jefferies for nine years. Prior to that, he was co-head of cash trading at Thomas Weisel Partners. He began his career as a position trader at Merrill Lynch.
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)