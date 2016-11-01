MOVES-KeyBanc hires five ABS bankers from BB&T

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (IFR) - KeyBanc Capital Markets is beefing
up its asset-backed securities business with the addition of a
five member team from rival BB&T Capital Markets.
The team will be led by Andy Yuder, a 25-year ABS industry
veteran. He was with BB&T for the last 13 years, most recently
as a managing director and ABS group head. He has previously
worked in the ABS groups at Credit Suisse, Prudential Securities
and ING.
He is joined at KeyBanc by Alan Staggers, Paul Richardson,
Jon Markiewicz, and Brian Switzer, each of whom has spent more
than a decade at BB&T. As a team, the group executed ABS
transactions across many asset categories, including consumer,
timeshare, credit cards, prime and subprime auto and equipment.
"The ABS team will further help broaden our securitized
product offerings and provide several new solutions to our
current and prospective clients," said KeyBanc group head of
fixed income Brian Brennan.
(Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Natalie Harrison)