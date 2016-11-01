MOVES-KeyBanc hires five ABS bankers from BB&T

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (IFR) - KeyBanc Capital Markets is beefing up its asset-backed securities business with the addition of a five member team from rival BB&T Capital Markets.

The team will be led by Andy Yuder, a 25-year ABS industry veteran. He was with BB&T for the last 13 years, most recently as a managing director and ABS group head. He has previously worked in the ABS groups at Credit Suisse, Prudential Securities and ING.

He is joined at KeyBanc by Alan Staggers, Paul Richardson, Jon Markiewicz, and Brian Switzer, each of whom has spent more than a decade at BB&T. As a team, the group executed ABS transactions across many asset categories, including consumer, timeshare, credit cards, prime and subprime auto and equipment.

"The ABS team will further help broaden our securitized product offerings and provide several new solutions to our current and prospective clients," said KeyBanc group head of fixed income Brian Brennan. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Natalie Harrison)