MOVES--KKR hires Jaka Prasetya to lead credit in SE Asia

HONG KONG Aug 26 Global private equity firm KKR & Co LP said on Tuesday it has hired Jaka Prasetya as managing director to lead the firm's credit and special situations initiatives in Southeast Asia.

Prasetya will be based in Singapore, and will work with KKR's private equity, credit and special situations teams on the firm's strategy in Indonesia.

"With our first deal in (Indonesia) in 2013, we look forward to exploring new opportunities to provide both equity and credit solutions to companies to suit their long-term needs," said Ming Lu, Co-Head of Asia Private Equity at KKR.

Prasetya, a former managing director and head of principal investments at Raiffeisen Bank International, was most recently managing partner and founder of Leafgreen Capital Partners, which launched in 2011 to finance mid-cap companies in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)