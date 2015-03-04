MOVES-Legal & General appoints Gene Gilbertson interim CEO of U.S. business

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
LONDON, March 4 Legal & General said on Wednesday it had appointed Gene Gilbertson as interim president and chief executive of Legal & General America.
He will replace Jimmy Atkins, who is leaving to pursue other interests, L&G said in a statement.
In a separate statement, fund arm L&G Investment Management said it had appointed a new chief executive for its U.S. affiliate, Robert Moore.
Moore, most recently President of LPL Financial, will start at Legal & General Investment Management America in April, it said. He replaces Mike Craston, who had been CEO since 2011. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.