UPDATE 1-MOVES-Legal & General U.S. unit chief departs after profit dip

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
(Adds detail on both appointments, links to earnings)
LONDON, March 4 British insurer Legal & General said on Wednesday it had appointed a new interim chief executive to run its U.S. business, on the day the group announced a sharp drop in 2014 profits there.
Gene Gilbertson would assume the role of interim president and chief executive of Legal & General America, replacing Jimmy Atkins, who is leaving to pursue other interests, L&G said in a statement.
The news came after L&G announced full-year earnings showing a drop in operating profit at its U.S. unit to $93 million from $145 million, after mortality claims came in higher than expected.
A spokesman for L&G declined to comment on the reasons for Atkins' departure.
In a separate statement, fund arm L&G Investment Management said it had appointed a new chief executive for its U.S. affiliate, Robert Moore.
Moore, most recently President of LPL Financial, will start at Legal & General Investment Management America in April, it said. He replaces Mike Craston, who had been CEO since 2011 and who the firm had said in January was set to take up a new role as vice chairman. ($1 = 0.6510 British Pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Nishant Kumar)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.