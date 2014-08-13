版本:
MOVES-Anna Hartropp joins Liberum Capital from Laird

Aug 13 Investment bank Liberum Capital Ltd said it hired Anna Hartropp from technology company Laird Plc .

Hartropp will focus on investment banking services for corporate clients, Liberum said in a statement.

Before joining Liberum, Hartropp was director of investor relations and corporate communications at Laird.

She has also worked at retailer Marks and Spencer Group Plc and technology consultancy Logica.
