MOVES-Anna Hartropp joins Liberum Capital from Laird

Aug 13 Investment bank Liberum Capital Ltd said it hired Anna Hartropp from technology company Laird Plc .

Hartropp will focus on investment banking services for corporate clients, Liberum said in a statement.

Before joining Liberum, Hartropp was director of investor relations and corporate communications at Laird.

She has also worked at retailer Marks and Spencer Group Plc and technology consultancy Logica.