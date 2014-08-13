MOVES-Macquarie Capital appoints Peter Davis as managing director

BRIEF-TrueCar prices 9 mln shares of common stock $16.50/shr
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 13 Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory and capital markets arm of Macquarie Group Ltd, appointed Peter Davis as a managing director in its U.S. Financial Institutions Group.
Davis will lead the firm's coverage of the financial technology sector.
He joins Macquarie Capital after seven years at Lehman Brothers and Barclays Capital, a unit of British bank Barclays Plc.
Prior to that, Davis had worked at brokerage firm Banc of America Securities LLC in its Financial Institutions Group.
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04272017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Junior Finance Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 pm: Bandhan Bank earnings press meet in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: HUDCO's IPO conference in Mumbai. 4:00 pm
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Commerce Department launched an investigation on Wednesday to determine whether a flood of aluminum imports from China and elsewhere was compromising U.S. national security, a step that could lead to broad import restrictions on the metal.