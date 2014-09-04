版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 5日 星期五 02:01 BJT

MOVES-Macquarie Group hires former White House official for unit

Sept 4 Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia's top investment bank, named a former White House official as managing director-government affairs in its Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets division.

David Agnew, who will be based in New York, had served as White House director of inter-governmental affairs and deputy assistant to President Barack Obama.

Agnew will be in charge of Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets' liaison with federal, state and local governments, Macquarie Group said on Thursday. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐