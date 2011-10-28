ON THE MOVE: Macquarie's Bishop to move to Sydney

Oct 28 Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) said on Friday that Tim Bishop, currently U.S. head of Macquarie Capital, has been named global head of Macquarie Capital in Sydney.

Bishop joined Macquarie in 1999 following its acquisition of the Australian investment banking business of Bankers Trust.

In addition, Michael McLaughlin, head of credit trading within fixed income, currencies and commodities, has been appointed as U.S. country head, head of Macquarie's U.S. management committee and president of Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc.

McLaughlin's new appointments are in addition to his current responsibilities. He has also been appointed to the global Macquarie executive committee. McLaughlin joined Macquarie in 2008 and established Macquarie's U.S. credit markets business.

Meanwhile, Robert Redmond, currently U.S. vice chairman and head of corporate finance, has been named U.S. head of Macquarie Capital, the firm's advisory, capital markets and principal investments business. Redmond also was named chairman and CEO of Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc.

Redmond is currently vice chairman and head of corporate finance of Macquarie Capital. He joined the firm in March 2009.

The appointments will take effect Jan. 1.