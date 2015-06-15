MOVES-Macquarie U.S. M&A chief leaves for Nomura -sources

(Adds details on hires at Macquarie)

By Mike Stone and Liana B. Baker

June 15 James Frawley, Macquarie Group Ltd's U.S. head of mergers and acquisitions, has left the Australian investment bank to join Nomura Co Ltd, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The high-level departure comes as Macquarie continues to slim down its traditional investment banking operations globally to focus on more stable returns from activities such as retail banking and annuity-style businesses.

Japan's Nomura has also been on an investment banking hiring spree in the United States.

Frawley will play a leading role in Nomura's M&A group, the people said, although his new title could not be immediately learned. The sources requested anonymity because Frawley's move has not been made public.

Macquarie and Nomura declined to comment.

Frawley, who joined Macquarie in 2012 to lead its New York-based U.S. mergers and acquisitions group, previously headed FBR & Co's investment banking group.

To be sure, U.S. investment banking has been a growth area for Macquarie and it has added bankers to its ranks in recent months. Some recent hires include Scott Bruckner on the tech, media and telecom team, Larry Handen in the Principal Transactions Group and Peter Davis in financial technology. It also added two new managing directors, Michael Barrish and Jeff Abt, to its U.S. debt capital markets group at the end of May. (Additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Olivia Oran in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Steve Orlofsky)