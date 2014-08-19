版本:
2014年 8月 19日

MOVES-Manulife Asset Management appoints head of Portfolio Solutions Group

Aug 19 Manulife Asset Management appointed Peter Warnes as head of Portfolio Solutions Group (PSG), international, based in Hong Kong.

Warnes joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he managed global equity and global multi-asset investment portfolios.

In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Warnes will join the company's Global Asset Allocation Committee and work with the global PSG team, which has more than $119 billion in assets under management.
