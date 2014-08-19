MOVES-David Wright joins MarketAxess from RBS

Aug 19 Electronic trading platform operator MarketAxess Holdings Inc said it hired David Wright from Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc as head of investor and dealer client sales in Europe and a member of its management team in London.

Wright will be responsible for managing relationships with MarketAxess's investor and dealer client base, guiding sales of trading services and overseeing a team of sales people across the European markets.

Wright, who has more than 25 years of experience, was co-head of credit sales at RBS, responsible for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He has also worked at Evolution Securities, Morgan Stanley , HSBC Holdings Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc .