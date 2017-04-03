版本:
MOVES-Mashreq's Iossifidis to become CEO of Noor Bank -sources

LONDON, April 3 The head of corporate and investment banking at Dubai's Mashreq is leaving to become chief executive of a rival bank, sources told Reuters on Monday.

John Iossifidis, who has been at Mashreq since 2009, is moving to become chief executive of Dubai's Noor Bank, three banking sources said.

Mashreq, Dubai's third-biggest bank by assets, and Noor were not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)
