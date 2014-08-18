版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 8月 18日 星期一 19:57 BJT

MOVES-Medley promotes Brian Dohmen to head direct lending in eastern U.S.

Aug 18 Asset manager Medley LLC, owner of business development company Medley Capital Corp, said it promoted Senior Managing Director Brian Dohmen to head direct lending in the eastern United States.

Dohmen, who has 17 years of experience, previously managed business development for Newport Realty LLC, a Chicago-based real estate firm.

Prior to Newport, Dohmen was a managing director at direct lending asset manager, Freeport Financial Partners LLC.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐