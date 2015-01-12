版本:
2015年 1月 12日

MOVES-Pierre swaps UBS for Mitsubishi UFJ Securities

LONDON, Jan 12 (IFR) - Alex Pierre has joined Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International in London, where he will take up the role of global co-head of structured products and sales alongside Akitomo Toki.

Pierre joins after eight years at UBS, where he held several senior positions in structured products, most recently as global product head for credit and financing structuring. He worked previously in structured credit at Citigroup and BNP Paribas.

He will report jointly to Geoff Coley, international business head at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings, and to David King, chief executive of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International.
