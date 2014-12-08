UPDATE 1-MOVES-Citigroup's EMEA DCM head Young leaves for Mitsubishi

(Updates to add details)

LONDON, Dec 8 (IFR) - Citigroup's head of debt capital markets for Europe, Middle East and Africa Paul Young has left the bank to join Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi-UFJ as head of international capital markets, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

He will start in March and report to Geoffrey Coley, who was appointed as the Japanese firm's head of international business earlier this year. A spokesperson for Citigroup declined to comment. A spokesperson for BTMU also declined to comment. (Reporting By Matthew Davies and Helene Durand; Editing by Gareth Gore)