MOVES-Mizuho hires Fertig for healthcare banking

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Oct 13 (IFR) - Mizuho Americas has hired Jason Fertig as head of healthcare investment banking and a managing director for its North American banking business.
Fertig will be based in New York and will report to John Humphreys, head of North American investment banking.
Fertig joins from Nomura where he was previously a co-head of Americas healthcare investment banking. Prior to Nomura, Fertig headed specialty pharmaceutical investment banking coverage for both Barclays and Lehman Brothers.
Fertig will work with Reid Hill, who was recently named head of healthcare banking in the Americas, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Stephen Lacey and Natalie Harrison)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.