2016年 10月 14日

MOVES-Mizuho hires Fertig for healthcare banking

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (IFR) - Mizuho Americas has hired Jason Fertig as head of healthcare investment banking and a managing director for its North American banking business.

Fertig will be based in New York and will report to John Humphreys, head of North American investment banking.

Fertig joins from Nomura where he was previously a co-head of Americas healthcare investment banking. Prior to Nomura, Fertig headed specialty pharmaceutical investment banking coverage for both Barclays and Lehman Brothers.

Fertig will work with Reid Hill, who was recently named head of healthcare banking in the Americas, the bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Stephen Lacey and Natalie Harrison)

